Eric McCormack Says Will and Grace Series Finale Gives Characters Endings They Deserve

Will & Grace is saying goodbye—again. After three seasons in the revival, the NBC comedy is coming to an end on Thursday, April 23. Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes shot the finale right before Christmas. According to McCormack, it's a more satisfying ending than the one viewers got with the initial eight-season series.

"I'm really delighted, not just with the last episode, but the last five-six, it builds really nicely to this ending that I think all four characters deserve," McCormack told E! News.

Will & Grace is one of the few successful straight TV revivals. It debuted to big ratings and reviews. So, could there be a third iteration of the series?