Law and Order: SVU's Jamie Gray Hyder on the Responsibility of Representing the LGBTQ Community

"What do you think? Gene or Gina?" That's how Law & Order: SVU subtly confirmed that the newest member of the elite squad, Officer Katriona "Kat" Tamin played by Jamie Gray Hyder, is a member of the LGBTQ community.

There was no fanfare, there was no shock from her coworkers. This wasn't billed as a "very special episode." And that's just the way it should be, according to Hyder.

"I think that kind of bringing it up in this very casual way is important because it doesn't need to stand out. I think by it not totally standing out to the members of the squad, it really will help the community with acceptance when it comes to that community. Because sadly in the last year, the support for the LGBTQ community has eroded. You can see it in statistics and in surveys. It's scary and it's sad," Hyder said.