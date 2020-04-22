The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart is Hosting a Monday Night Mixer and You're Invited

Quarantine's hottest club is coming this Monday, April 27, and it has everything.

DJ D-Nice. Successful house flippers and Bachelorette success story JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. Host of all Hosts Chris Harrison. Twitter. E! News. You, in your own home. And alcohol, if you've got it. Water, if you don't.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart is hosting a Monday Night Mixer for next week's episode, and it all starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with "The Most Dramatic Club Quarantine Ever," hosted by DJ D-Nice, live on his Instagram.

Then, at 8 p.m. ET, Chris Harrison and Entertainment Weekly will be live-tweeting the East Coast airing of the episode.

At 8 p.m. PT, JoJo and Jordan, who appear in the episode as judges (alongside Kesha and Jason Mraz) will join E! News on Twitter to react in real time to the episode.

It's literally a five-hour-long party, and you had better be there. Just listen to DJ D-Nice.