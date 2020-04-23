Work Out With The Bachelorette’s Matt James and More Stars for Coronavirus Relief Aid

Your favorite stars are breaking a sweat for a good cause.

In an effort to raise money for healthcare workers fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, stars like Bachelorette alum Matt James and more are teaming up with NEOU Fitness for its 12-hour Fit-A-Thon on Instagram Live.

Kicking off on Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 a.m. ET, NEOU will be live-streaming a variety of instructor-led fitness classes throughout the day on its app, featuring a range of options that match everyone's preference and skill sets including bootcamp-styled workouts, yoga, dance, barre and recovery.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Operation Food Fight, an organization that provides meal deliveries to New York City hospitals. Participants are encouraged to make a donation through the Fit-A-Thon's GoFundMe page, which has already raised over $2,000 towards the cause.

The live event will also feature appearances from The Biggest Loser trainers Bob Harper, Erica Lugo and Steve Cook, as well as NFL alum Clay Harbor and Glee star Harry Shum Jr.