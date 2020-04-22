Prince Charles Shares One of His Social Distancing Activities That Is Surprisingly Relatable

Prince Charles then wrote about how the global coronavirus pandemic has reinforced people's reliance on the "agricultural community and all those in the food supply chain, from field to fork." He noted how it starts with farmers and applauded their work. In addition, he called for support of the Government's "Pick for Britain" campaign, which encourages people in the U.K. to consider a job in the horticulture sector, and highlighted the value of nature.

"When we come out of this pandemic, as we surely will, it seems to me that we must learn some lessons: of the crucial importance of Nature to our wellbeing and to our very existence; of the power of localization; and simply of a kinder way of being," he wrote in the piece. "After the suffering and the selflessness we are witnessing, we cannot allow ourselves to go back to how we were. This is a moment in history."

At the end of the piece, he asked readers to not forget about other issues.

"Let us all therefore pledge ourselves to 'building back better' and not lose sight of probably the greatest threat-multiplier of them all: global warming and its most obvious symptom, climate change," he wrote. "Let us recalibrate our lives, working closely together to tackle all these challenges. Let us commit to making this precious world a truly better place."