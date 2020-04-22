Bachelor's Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules Might've Just Confirmed Those Romance Rumors

It looks like love really is in the air for Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules.

Days after sparking romance rumors, the Bachelor Nation stars appeared to have confirmed that they're an item on Instagram with their identical posts.

Taking in a beautiful sunrise, Victoria shared a snapshot a picturesque field as she watched from the passenger's seat of a truck. On Chris' Instagram, the farmer also shared a sunrise post, only his was a video of a field being plowed in the early hours of the morning. Based on the similar nature of their posts, fans believe that the two are spending time in Iowa together, which is where the former Bachelor is from.

On April 15, the duo first stirred up rumors after RealitySteve speculated that they were dating. Taking to Twitter, the Bachelor Nation know-it-all wrote, "(EXCLUSIVE): One of the more random Bachelor 'couples' that I can't say I ever would've guessed. I don't know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss."