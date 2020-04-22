Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Have a "Family Paint Night" as They Continue Social Distancing Together

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 6:45 AM
The joint social distancing continues for these famous exes.
Earlier this month, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis took their amicable relationship to a new level when it was revealed they have been isolating together with their daughters in Idaho, despite the fact that they haven't been a couple for more than two decades.
Nevertheless, the family fun has continued for the Moore-Willis family, as evidenced by the actress' most recent Instagram post showing their latest quarantine activity: family paint night.
In photos the star shared online, the family gathered together at a table to paint their own masterpieces, Willis comfortably donning the family's matching pajama set.
Since their joint isolation made headlines in early April, we've gotten a bit more clarity on the matter, courtesy of their daughters, Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis. Tallulah initially told one inquirer on Instagram about two weeks ago, "We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution."
However, while the divorced pair pretty much set the bar for Hollywood co-parenting, some have wondered why Willis is hunkering down with Moore and not with his wife Emma Heming and their two daughters.
Scout has since offered an explanation, revealing on the Dopey podcast that Heming was going to come with their kids, but one of the girls accidentally poked her foot with a needle she found in a park. So, Heming stayed in Los Angeles to get test results from the doctor while Willis went to Idaho early. Then, "travel got crazy," Scout said, so Heming ended up staying in Los Angeles with their daughters.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?