Lin-Manuel Miranda Jokes He Looks Like Ross From Friends in His Yearbook Photo

Could this be any funnier?

During Tuesday's at-home episode of Conan, Lin-Manuel Mirandaand Conan O'Brientook a walk down memory lane and showed each other their high school yearbook photos. Before their interview, the Hamilton star had shared his photo on social media as a means to show his support for the high schoolers that were missing prom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Showing off the photo once again, Lin-Manuel joked that he gave off a very David Schwimmer-esque vibe in the photo and couldn't help but make fun of the way he was posing. "Hey, I look at things a little differently," he said of his high school self, who was flashing the smile a big grin and cocking his head dramatically to the left. Chiming in, Conan posed as Lin-Manuel did in the photo and said, "I have a unique point of view," to which the star responded, "Yeah, no dates."