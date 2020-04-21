Secret Life of the American Teenager: Where the Stars Are Now

If you're wondering what the cast of The Secret Life of the American Teenager is up to now, you've come to the right place.

You might know her from Big Little Lies or The Fault In Our Stars depending on what you're into, but Shailene Woodley first starred in the ABC Family show.

From the creators of 7th Heaven, we also got this 2008 drama about the ways teen pregnancy affected the lives of close-knit friends and family. In a recent interview with Bustle, Woodley opened up about her time on the series. "I can only speak [about my characters' sex lives] through my experience with sex," Woodley shared. "When I signed onto Secret Life, I read [three] episodes and I signed a contract for six years. [Those episodes] all hit home. I had friends in high school who were pregnant. It felt like everything that I wanted to be sending into the world."

She also added that at time she found herself struggling to agree with the show's message.

"There were a lot of things that were written into the scripts that not just me, but a lot of the cast, disagreed with," she continued. "There were belief systems that were pushed that were different than my own. Yet legally I was stuck there. To this day it's one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. So being on Secret Life propelled me to be more vocal about my own belief systems."

The show also starred Francia Raisa, Daren Kagasoff, Megan Park, Molly Ringwald and Greg Finley—just to name a few.