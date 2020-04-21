Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Baby Rani Cover People's 2020 ''Beautiful Issue''

Three generations featured on one cover: now, that's iconique!

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and baby Rani Rose are gracing the cover of People's 2020 "Beautiful Issue." The famous trio looks fabulous and fierce, as they strike a pose for their spread in the glossy.

And it's safe to say that Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's one-year-old daughter is a natural in front of the camera.

Speaking to the publication, both Goldie and the Almost Famous actress got refreshingly honest about motherhood, their family dynamics and more.

Especially with everything going on with the Coronavirus pandemic, the mother-daughter duo has prioritized what matters most to them: their health, well-being and spending time with their loved ones.

"It's definitely an interesting time for reflecting on what is truly important," Kate shares with the outlet. "Life has never felt so fragile... And I don't want to miss out on the good stuff."

Goldie adds that's she's been focusing on, "meditation, nurturing, loving kindness for all in my heart and staying safe inside."