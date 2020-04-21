Scout Willis Reveals Why Bruce Willis Isn't Self-Quarantined With Wife Emma Heming

Scout Willis is revealing how her family, including her divorced parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore ended up social distancing together in Idaho.

The family raised eyebrows when they began sharing photos of themselves hunkered down together in recent weeks. The reaction to the images wasn't necessarily because Bruce and Demi are on bad terms, in fact, the exes are as cordial as a divorced pair can be. But some found it rather odd considering Bruce's wife Emma Heming is social distancing in Los Angeles with their two daughters.

However, Scout is now setting the record straight on the Dopey podcast. According to Us Weekly, the 28-year-old revealed that her stepmom and half-sisters were simply unable to make the journey from Los Angeles to Sun Valley, Idaho. "My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters," she explained. "[But] my younger sister… [who has] never gotten a talk about not f--cking with hypodermic needles… she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot."