Work(out) From Home: Brie Larson's Trainer Breaks Down Exercises Fit for a Superhero

When Liam Hemsworth, Brie Larson or Alison Brie need to work up a sweat, they turn to celeb trainer Jason Walsh.

During these difficult days, the Rise Nation CEO is doing his part to give back to the community. Each week, Walsh is going Live on Instagram, sharing his workouts with followers. Now, he's breaking down his exercises and dishing fitness tips exclusively to E! News.

"A lot of my clients were like, 'Hey, would you do me a favor and FaceTime me and take me through a workout?' It just made me think, you know, I have a responsibility and I feel like I wanted to contribute to the masses as much as I can, because now more than ever people are at home," Walsh tells E! News. "It's my chance to give back to people and do my part, my duty. That's what prompted me to start putting together a workout."

"I'm going to do a weekly workout that you can progress in over the week," he shares.