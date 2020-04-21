Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady Are Reuniting and We're Suddenly Pumped for Football

Let's go football bromances!

If you thought Rob Gronkowski was done putting on helmets and jerseys, you were clearly mistaken.

According to the NFL, the New England Patriots have agreed to trade Gronk to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-round draft pick.

So what does this mean for those who may not watch ESPN every night? Don't worry, we're not judging. It means Gronk and Tom Brady are going to be reunited and playing on the same football team again for the 2020-2021 season.

While both players haven't commented on the news, this dynamic duo has captured the attention of both football and pop culture fans alike with their friendship and chemistry on and off the field. In fact, the two recently complimented each other about their manhood. We told you these aren't your average teammates.

Earlier this week, Gronk appeared on Watch What Happens Live where Andy Cohen asked him about the rumors that he could be coming out of retirement.