Real Housewives' Dina and Caroline Manzo Mourn the Death of Their Father

It's a sad day for this Real Housewives of New Jersey family.

Former Bravolebrities Dina Manzo and Caroline Manzo shared the heartbreaking news that their father passed away.

According to the HGTV star, Joseph Laurita died on Monday. However, his cause of death remains unknown.

"I'll love you forever and always Daddy," Dina captioned her Instagram post, alongside a video of her father. "You can rest now 4.20.20."

Additionally, Caroline paid tribute to her dad with a heartfelt social media caption.

"His favorite song was "My Way" and that's exactly how he lived his life. His way," the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum expressed, alongside a photo of her posing with her father.

She added, "A tougher man there never was, and in his final days he showed that strength over and over again. May God bless you always, Dad, and grant you eternal peace. Know that you were loved. Forever in our hearts."