Sex and the City's Chris Noth Shaves His Head and Gets Sarah Jessica Parker's Big Approval

Chris Noth has a brand-new look.

The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of his freshly shaved head.

"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star captioned the picture of his buzz cut.

His Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker also gave her stamp of approval by liking the snapshot.

"Why did you wait so long???? X," the Carrie Bradshaw celeb wrote in the comments section of the social media post.

Noth isn't the only celebrity to try a mane makeover amid social distancing. In fact, many stars have been transforming their tresses. Gwen Stefani, for instance, recently gave Blake Shelton a haircut to help shape his "quarantine mullet." Similarly, Hilary Duff dyed her bright blonde locks a bold shade of blue.

Want to see even more celebrity DIY 'dos? Well, you are in luck.