Watch James Corden "Check In" on Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and More Celebrities Amid Social Distancing

James Corden is "checking in" on his celebrity pals amid social distancing.

The late-night star secretly paid them a virtual visit during Monday's episode of The Late Late Show.

"To make sure me and my friends and friends of our show can always be in touch, we've set up a system so that we can check in on many, many guests who are friends of the show via live video feed whenever we want," Corden explained. "They don't know when I'm watching. It's a secret feed. But we just feel it's important that we check in on them regularly to see if they're OK."

Corden used a "technology" and a "very specific WI-FI" that only sent a message to a celeb's home when the host landed on a picture of that celeb via his "Checkin' In" wheel. For instance, after he spun the wheel and it landed on a photo of Josh Groban, fans got to see a "secret video link" of the 39-year-old singer in his home. So, what was the four-time Grammy nominee up to? The footage showed Groban wearing a banana costume while eating a banana and answering his banana "phone."

"I think we've all been in that phase of quarantine, haven't we?" Corden said. "We've all been in that isolation banana phase."