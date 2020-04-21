Watch Rob Gronkowski React to Tom Brady's TMI Compliment About His Manhood

Rob Gronkowski is finally addressing those comments Tom Brady made about his package.

On Monday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live, the professional athlete weighed in on the TMI compliment that the former New England Patriots quarterback gave him during his interview on The Howard Stern Show, where he called his penis "amazing." While chatting with Andy Cohen, Rob admitted that he was shocked to see that his manhood was a topic of discussion but was ultimately flattered.

"Well, he did describe it as looking amazing, which I think is the biggest compliment of my career alongside playing with Tom," he said, adding, "I see some headlines that, you know, that he called my hot dog amazingly nice. So, you know, it kind of surprised me. But then, at the same time, I'm like it's The Howard Stern Show. If you go on that show, anything is game at any time…even for Tom."

As for what Rob thinks of Tom's package, The Masked Singer star joked that it's "not as nice as mine."