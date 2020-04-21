Maren Morris Perfectly Shuts Down Hater Who Told Her to "Stop With the Botox"

Don't mess with Maren Morris!

The country music superstar is not here for the critical social media comments. Morris, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Ryan Hurd, took to Instagram on Monday to perfectly respond to a hater. After Morris shared a selfie with her newborn son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, she was flooded with sweet comments from fans. But she also received one critical comment from a social media user...which she then expertly shut down.

"Stop with the botox..." the comment read.

In response, Morris told the critic, "Dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we're in the middle of a quarantine. The Botox has long worn off [laughing emoji."

Mic drop.

Morris and Hurd announced the arrival of their new bundle of joy in late March, sharing the baby news with fans on social media.

"Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives," Morris wrote along with photos of her and Hurd with their son.