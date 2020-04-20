Celebrities and Designers Making Face Masks You Can Buy Online

Magic happens when fashion is made for a good cause!

Celebrities and designers are helping those in need during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. With everything going on in the world, many Hollywood stars and fashion powerhouses have started making face masks.

Many have created masks that feature a charitable aspect, too.

For example, Karolina Kurkova teamed up with the brand Billie Blooms to help those in need.

"I have teamed up with @billieblooms to create the #MaskForAll project to produce and donate sustainable cloth masks," the model shared on Instagram. "We have adopted the 1-for-1 model and for every mask purchased, one will be donated through @feedingamerica s food banks in Miami and New York—two places I'm proud to call home."

Moreover, designer Michael Costello has been making masks since March and donating them to essential workers and various organizations in Los Angeles. He's given his masks to the LAPD, USPS workers, Children's Hospital L.A. and many other locations.