From Brad Pitt to Billie Eilish, These Are the Best Moments From John Krasinski's Some Good News Show

John Krasinskiis proving that one small act of kindness can have a big impact on the world.

The Office star created his YouTube show Some Good News three-weeks-ago and in that short amount of time, he's brought joy to countless people. For one, people love to see the man who played Jim Halpert on the NBC show, because who doesn't? Secondly, the actor has done actual good for people, both physically and mentally.

For example, teens across the country were devastated to learn they would not be able to dance the night away at their prom this year. In the grand scheme of things, it wasn't the biggest problem people were facing, but John wanted to make things right all the same. So he recruited some of his most famous friends to throw the best party possible, albeit virtually. As a result, high schoolers felt a little less disappointed and viewers' spirits were a little more uplighted.

And each week, he and wife Emily Blunt continue to spread the happiness many people crave.