6 Bloomin' Awesome Sites for Unique Mother's Day Flowers

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Apr. 21, 2020 4:00 AM
Whoever you're shopping for this Mother's Day—mom, stepmom, grandma, godmother, auntie, dog mom, you name it—there's one gift (most) moms love: flowers! But we're not talking any old cookie-cutter bouquet. We plan on sending our moms something truly unique this year, especially since we can't be there in person to give hugs.
From farm-fresh finds to one-of-a-kind bouquets to allergy-friendly options, below are our favorite floral delivery services to shower your loved one with flowers.
If you're on Instagram, then you've surely seen Bouqs blossoming in your feed. The Bouqs Co. partners with eco-friendly farms that minimize waste, recycle water and use sustainable growing practices. Prices start at $49. We recommend the Virtual Hug Bouquet, made up of sunflowers, roses and mums and comes with a delicate gold infinity necklace by 31 Bits.
Urban Stems sources directly from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms to ship to their warehouses, where bouquets are assembled and delivered in beautiful packaging. And trust, Urban Stems makes some truly on-trend arrangements you won't find anywhere else. Prices start at $55. We love The Celeste Bouquet, made up of roses, delphinium, thistle and snapdragons and ivory, and a little bit of sweetness with Sugarfina's Pink Pineapples.
Goodsey is all about helping you find unique gifts for any occasion, so the brand is offering all sorts of nifty flower options for Mother's Day. Prices start at $20. We recommend both the Breezy Bouquet, made up of pink roses, larkspur, Matsumoto asters and yellow button poms, and the Plantable Paper Flower Bouquet, which has paper flower seed bundles so Mom can plant clarkia, snapdragons, English daisies and more in her own garden.
Speaking of paper flowers, we've gotta give some love to Shark Tank fave Lovepop! Lovepop Flowers have the same intricate detailing as Lovepop's greeting cards and are allergy-friendly, portable and will never wilt. Prices start at $24. We recommend the Sweetheart Flower Bouquet.
Is the mom on your list as obsessed with the tie-dye trend as celebs are these days? Then check out ProFlowers' longstem Unicorn Roses—yep, it's a real thing. For 20 years, ProFlowers has sourced flowers only from a specific and trusted network of growers. Prices start at $35.
Want a truly one-of-a-kind bouquet? Then look no further. With 1800Flowers, you can have a local florist handcraft a unique fresh flower bouquet made just for Mom—and it's currently 15% off. Plus, now thru April 30, 1800Flowers is offering 25% off other Mother's Day orders (for delivery May 4-10) with code 25MDAY. Prices start at $30.
