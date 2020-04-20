Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly Dead at 33

Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly is dead at the age of 33, E! News has learned.
The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in Austin, Tex. confirmed the news, but have not yet reached an official cause of death. Mattingly's family, however, told TMZ that she died of an apparent suicide on Wednesday, April 15.
According to the outlet, a friend of Mattingly contacted authorities to conduct a wellness check after they were unable to get in contact with her. Mattingly was found unresponsive at her home two days later on Friday, April 17.
The model found fame as Playboy's Miss March in 2011. In the years since, Mattingly mostly shied away from the spotlight, but clearly maintained a close relationship with her loved ones.
Her twin brother, Billy Mattingly, mourned the tragic loss on Facebook, remembering Ashley as a "rockstar" and "beauty queen." He also shared several photos of the late star through the years, including one with Hugh Hefner.
Mattingly's sister, Christy DeWeese, also wrote on Facebook, "Because I can't find the words to say I will just leave this here. I love you and will miss you every day. Fly high sister, I know you are the most gorgeous angel in heaven!"
If you or someone you know is struggling, please call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.