With Feel Good, Mae Martin Created More Representation on TV (While Freaking Out Over Lisa Kudrow)

It hasn't been a typical month for Mae Martin. The comedian's first TV show, Feel Good, premiered on Channel 4 in the UK on March 18 and was released internationally just a day later on Netflix. To launch a show, especially one that is semi-autobiographical and deeply personal, is nerve-racking enough, but to launch during a global pandemic? It's been a strange experience, Martin said.

"It's so surreal. And when it came out, everyone kept texting and being like, 'This is so great for your show.' That feels so inappropriate right now, but it's really surreal. And then you feel really tone deaf promoting it because everybody's struggling and you're like, 'Hey, watch my show,'" Martin said. "It was a shame not to be able to go to LA and America, but it seems like people are watching it, so that's good."