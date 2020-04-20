Big Time Rush's Surprise Reunion Just Cured Our Monday Blues

Big Time Rush got back together for a sweet virtual hangout and fans are freaking out.

As fans may recall, the iconic boy band from the early 2010s Big Time Rush that was made up of Kendall Schmidt, Carlos PeñaVega, Logan Henderson and James Maslow went on hiatus back in 2014. Since then, all the former band members have pursued their own projects and gone on to start their own families.

But now, they're getting back together to share some uplifting words for their fans.

"It's been a little while since we all got together, and we wanted to jump on this little virtual hangout and say hi and wish everybody well," James said. "Hope you're all staying healthy during this crazy time."

Then Kendall jumped in and said, "It's a great time to stay connected—like we are—and I think it's a great time to reach out to friends and family, check in and make sure everyone's doing okay."