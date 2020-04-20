9 Moments From the One World: Together at Home Concert You Might've Missed

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Apr. 20, 2020 1:22 PM
An event everyone will remember!
On Saturday, Lady Gaga, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization made history with an unforgettable musical event that paid tribute to essential workers risking their lives during the Coronavirus pandemic.
More than 70 artists and celebrities joined in on the fun, including Beyoncé, Juanes, Oprah, Taylor Swift, Matthew McConaughey and many others.
During the six-hour livestream, there were plenty of OMG moments that made people laugh, cry and do both at the same time.
For one, the Homecoming star made a surprise appearance during the broadcast. She gave people a powerful and moving speech about protecting the black community during this time.
"This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in America," Bey shared. "In a recent report from my home city of Houston, Texas, it showed that COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits 57 percent of fatal cases are African-Americans."
She added, "Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities and your strength all over this world. I know it's very hard, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes. Good night and God bless you."
Other notable moments? Charlie Puth made waves on Twitter for not making his bed. Oh, and so did Jameela Jamil for having an interesting sentence written on the chalkboard placed behind her.
To see all of the hidden gems and little nods during each star's performance, look through our gallery below!
Global Citizen
The Homecoming star made a surprise appearance during the live event. She used her time to send a powerful message: "This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in America. In a recent report from my home city of Houston, Texas, it showed that COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits 57 percent of fatal cases are African-Americans."
Global Citizen
Seeing triple! The country singer put on a whole production with his performance of "Higher Love." He took it up a notch by having two Kieths in the background and a cameo by his wife Nicole Kidman.
Global Citizen
A play on words! The Lover star gave a moving performance of "Soon You'll Get Better." Many Swifties noticed that her lyrics—"I'll paint the kitchen neon"—perfectly matched her bright and colorful background.
Article continues below
Global Citizen
The Rolling Stones played their iconic tune, "You Can't Always Get What You Want." However, Charlie Watts' air drumming during the performance is what stole the show!
Global Citizen
The singer gets people talking with a performance of his and Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again." Oh, and for not making his bed! People went wild online after noticing that to which he responded: "Honestly...I don't think I've made my bed since 2008."
Global Citizen
J.Lo lit up the room (literally) as she covered Barbra Streisand's "People." However, that wasn't her only nod to the legendary singer. Lopez also rocked a long-sleeve shirt with Barbra's image.
Article continues below
Global Citizen
The two singing powerhouses duet to the classic hit, "Stand by Me." Aside from their stellar cover, fans couldn't help but notice their Grammy Awards sitting perfectly in the background.
Global Citizen
If you look closely, you'll notice some interesting words on the chalkboard. Naturally, the actress addressed it on Twitter for inquiring minds. "For the record, the writing behind me on the wall. Including "I need to pee" belongs to my landlord, not me. LOL."
Global Citizen
The media mogul takes the cake for having the best-looking home and background during the live event.
Article continues below
Don't miss the One World: Together at Home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of healthcare workers at 5pm AEST on Sunday 19th only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?