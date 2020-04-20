Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Jaw-Dropping TikTok Dance Skills 1 Month After Welcoming Son

Jenna Dewan just stepped up everyone's TikTok game.

On Monday, the new mom, who welcomed her son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee one month ago, made her TikTok debut with a jaw-dropping dance video. After being challenged by her pal Sara Foster to participate in the "Intentions" Dance Challenge, which is choreographed to the hit Justin Bieber song, Jenna put on her dancing shoes and mastered the moves.

"Okay okay okay...I'm here @tiktok! Challenge accepted @sarafoster!" the dancing pro captioned her video, where she can be seen sporting a pink loungewear set and bopping along to the beat.

Seeing her epic video, Sara responded, "I need to understand how a body can move like this. Especially a body that had a baby 4 weeks ago." Accepting defeat, she also commented, "I will delete myself doing this dance , burn all traces of it and never dance again. You are perfection."