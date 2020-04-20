Josh Brolin Apologizes After "Irresponsible" Visit to Dad James and Barbra Streisand's Home

Josh Brolin is apologizing after a close visit with his famous parents.

Just last week, the actor went to James Brolin and Barbra Streisand's house with his son and wife Kathryn Brolin for a brief visit.

"I just love the sign that Josh and Kathryn painted yesterday when they came to see us with our little grandchild Westlyn!" Barbra shared on Instagram. "P.S. all of the flowers are now blooming on our wishing well—we are wishing with our hearts and minds for everybody to stay well!"

Kathryn later commented, "We love you! So happy to see your faces."

Ultimately, some social media followers suggested that the famous family wasn't following social distancing guidelines and being extra safe during the Coronavirus pandemic. Josh saw the comments and decided to apologize online.

"My father lives next door to us and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that is our responsibility," Josh shared in an Instagram video. "We were going to pick something up and show Bean the pool because we don't have a pool and I think it was irresponsible."