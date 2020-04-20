Meghan Markle Talks About Her Post-Royal Disney Gig for the First Time

Meghan Markle was briefly back on our TV screens.

Just over a month since the Suits alum and Prince Harry's final royal engagement as senior working members of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex is back in the spotlight for a very special project. Last month, it was announced the former actress had narrated Disneynature's documentary, Elephant, which began streaming on Disney+ on April 3.

"In recognition of Elephant, Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are supporting Elephants Without Borders, an organization working in Botswana to ensure people and elephants thrive," Disney said in a statement. "Elephants Without Borders is working on strategies to protect Botswana's elephant haven, helping to reduce human-wildlife conflict through education, economic development, and solutions that either redirect elephant migration away from people, or provide communities with tools that help to protect themselves and their properties when elephants are nearby."

Fans may recall Botswana is a special place in Markle and Prince Harry's life together as he considers it a second home and the couple previously vacationed there before getting engaged. Over the years, they have been vocal about their shared passion for elephant conservation. She discussed the animals once again in a newly aired featurette for the film, which was shot last summer and aired on Good Morning America on Monday morning.