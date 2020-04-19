Hilary Duff Thinks Lizzie McGuire Would Be ''Pretty Mad'' If Paolo Made a Comeback in the Reboot

Hilary Duff is updating fans on the latest regarding the Lizzie McGuire reboot.

Like many things in 2020, the reboot was one of the things that lost its spark this year. As fans may recall, Lizzie McGuire lost its original creator as Disney+ put a "new lens" on the series. E! News confirmed in January that Terri Minsky, the original creator and showrunner of the Disney show, had exited the reboot but the series was still in production at the streaming service.

However, comments made by Duff alluded that there was something more going on what the network led on. In February, Duff asked Disney+ in a statement posted to her Instagram to relinquish the series' streaming right to Hulu over concerns that the subscription platform is too family-friendly for themes included in the reboot.

"Was incredibly excited to launch Lizzie on D+ and my passion remains! However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her," she wrote at the time. "I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."