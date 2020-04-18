Dwayne Johnson Reveals That Quarantine Has Had a ''Very Positive Effect'' on His Marriage

Dwayne Johnson is letting us in on his secret to a happy and healthy marriage with Lauren Hashian—even when the circumstances can be stressful and take a toll on your mental health.

On Instagram, the 47-year-old shared that fans have been asking about "relationships and marriage and how I feel the quarantine has impacted my own marriage."

He continued, "A wife had me asked how has the quarantine impacted by marriage in a positive way and from the husband, he said, 'Rock, I got married around the same time you did last August, how do I keep this sh-t going, I need help.'"

"Well, Dr. Johnson is here to help you, since I have a degree in experience certainly not my doctorate," Johnson said in the video. "So here's the thing I can share with you, I have found that the quarantine has had a very positive effect on my relationship and my marriage, certaintly with my relationship with my daughters [...] but it's also had a really positive effect on my relationship with my wife."