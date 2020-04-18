Jimmy Fallon & The Roots Put a Coronavirus-Friendly Spin on ''Safety Dance" During One World

Who's ready to sing along with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots?

"Even though I'm stuck at home, I got to team up with my pals The Roots featuring a little help from heroic health care workers protecting us every day," he said before performing during the One World: Together at Home. The performance was also recorded as part of The Tonight Show's "At Home" edition from earlier this week.

Fallon and the hip hop band then broke out in an epic at-home performance with a rendition of "Don't Stand Close to Me" by The Police and "Safety Dance" by Men Without Hats. Viewers at home got a chance to relive some of their favorite 80s tunes thanks to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host.

And it goes without saying that these two songs are also somewhat very relevant for those social distancing and quarantining at home. "Don't Stand So Close to Me" and "Safety Dance" might as well be your quarantine anthems.

Besides surprising us with special performances, Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbertare going to do what they do best and pull out all the tricks in the book to ensure the One World: Together at Home concert is everything fans wanted and more.