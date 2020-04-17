Dr. Phil Clarifies His Controversial Comments About the Coronavirus Lockdown

After facing viral criticism, Dr. Phil wants to clear some things up.

While appearing via video on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle on Thursday night, longtime TV host Phil McGraw was discussing the psychological and physical problems people under lockdown can potentially face the longer it goes on when he made some comments that sparked backlash.

"The fact of the matter is the longer this lockdown goes on, the more vulnerable people get and it's like there's a tipping point. There's a point at which people start having enough problems in lockdown that it will actually create more destruction and actually more death across time than the actual virus will itself," he claimed on the show.

After citing numbers of deaths from poverty, car accidents, smoking and swimming pool accidents, Dr. Phil argued, "But, we don't shut the country down for that, but yet, we're doing it for this and the fallout is going to last for years because people's lives are being destroyed."

Online, some took issue with him comparing such incidents to deaths caused by a contagious virus while others questioned his credentials and pointed out McGraw is not currently a licensed psychologist. As a result, "Mr. Phil" began trending on Twitter as many noted he is not a medical doctor.

On Friday, the talk show host took to social media for his daily livestream, where he addressed the backlash.