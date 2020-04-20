These $20 Harem Pants Have 600+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

The reviewers have spoken. Hear what they have to say:

"I love these pants. I wear them constantly. I wear them to the bank. I wear them when I garden. I'm wearing these pants right now. I loved them so much I went to Jo-Ann's Fabrics and bought materials to learn how to make my own."

"They are excellent for the summer because they are so light and airy. Also, the waistband has a lot of give, so these will work for all kinds of bodies."

"Great summer pants for those of us who don't want to wear shorts. The fabric is light and comfortable."

"This rayon is not the heavy kind that causes you to sweat, btw. It's a very very lightweight fabric and perfect for tropical locations."

"I was worried that the tighter ankles would have a comical MC Hammer effect and I'd feel silly wearing them but they don't! They are much more flattering than I would have thought looking at the photos."