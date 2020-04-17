Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Gift Us With a Showdown Between 2 Superstars

Zoey's seen duets before, but nothing like this.

In this Sunday's episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, a battle ensues over Max (Skylar Astin), who has abandoned the fourth floor for the sixth floor and now possesses important information that both his former boss (Lauren Graham) and his new boss (Renee Elise Goldsberry) want. That leads to one hell of a showdown between the two women, who fight over him via musical number with Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine." Does that feel slightly inappropriate when the "boy" is a fully grown employee? Maybe! Do we care? No.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the scene, in which Zoey (Jane Levy) seems to be having a really, really good time. We'd also like to commend Graham for holding her own against a Broadway musical superstar like Goldsberry, who was in the original cast of Hamilton!