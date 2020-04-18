Relive Jennifer Lopez's Best Roles With E!'s J.Lo Movie Marathon!

Jennifer Lopez may be Jenny from the Block, but she's also Jenny from all your favorite romantic comedies.

And, thankfully, you'll be able to experience some of her best roles through E!'s J.Lo movie marathon this weekend. So, give your best friends a ring over FaceTime or snuggle up with your significant other, because you won't want to leave the couch Saturday or Sunday!

The viewing party will kick off with the Lopez and Jane Fonda-led comedy Monster-in-Law, airing today at 12:00 p.m. The film stars the "Let's Get Loud" artist as newly-engaged Charlotte who can't seem to get soon-to-be mother-in-law Viola (Fonda)'s blessing.

Next up, at 2:15 p.m., you can catch one of Lopez's best rom-coms to date. We're, of course, talking about The Wedding Planner. For those who missed the box office hit in 2001, Lopez plays wedding player Mary, who accidentally falls for handsome pediatrician and client Steve Edison (played by Matthew McConaughey).