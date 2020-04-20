20 Mother's Day Gifts Under $20

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

While Mother's Day traditions this year may look different, you can always count on a thoughtful gift to put a smile on your mom's face!

With increased time at home, moms could definitely use some more ways to practice self-care.

If a mom in your life loves hair care, consider treating them to Moroccan Oil's restorative hair mask or Reverie's rake styling balm. These products will allow them to ditch the messy topknot and make them feel like a brand-new woman.

Make sure to pair the products with a silk pillow case so their hair will avoid breakage and ensure that the blowout is maintained.

But there are so many more options besides beauty products. From stunning jewelry to delicious hot sauce, there's something for every mother figure in our guide below. And bonus: Everything is under $20.