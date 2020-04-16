So, You Wanna Play? Check Out the Kick-Ass Cast, Then & Now

"Show's over, motherf--kers."

No one expected Kick-Ass to be a major hit when it premiered on April 16, 2010. But the movie, based on the comic book of the same name by Mark Millar, become one of the year's most successful movies, grossing almost $100 million, making stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz, who wasn't even a teenager yet, some of the most in-demand young actors in Hollywood, and causing a whole lot of controversy.

With its stylish and slick take on graphic violence and the potty mouth on Hit-Girl, Moretz's breakout character, Kick-Ass became the buzziest and most controversial movie of the year, with Brad Pitt actually serving as a producer on the film alongside director Matthew Vaughn. Yes, Brad Pitt produced one of the second most illegally downloaded film of the year. (Avatar was No. 1, in case you were wondering.)

Aside from Johnson and Moretz, several other up-and-coming actors starred in Kick-Ass, along with Nicolas Cage making his long-awaited foray into the world of comic book adaptations.