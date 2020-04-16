Julianne Hough Steps Out With Actor Ben Barnes as She and Brooks Laich Self-Quarantine Apart

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 16, 2020 3:09 PM
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich may be social distancing in different states, but that doesn't mean she's all by her lonesome.
It turns out her longtime friend Ben Barnes is keeping her company while she stays in Los Angeles, Calif. On Thurs., paparazzi captured a few photos of the Grease: Live dancer and the Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian actor, which were published by the Daily Mail. The two were taking a casual stroll through the streets of her neighborhood, with Julianne walking in her socks decorated with dogs.
Over the years, the actors have mixed and mingled on multiple occasions, including at after parties, other Hollywood events and even a few times at Julianne's home.
Meanwhile, a source tells E! News that Brooks and Julianne "have chosen to quarantine apart for right now," with Brooks currently staying in Idaho, where they exchanged vows in 2017. According to the insider, "[Brooks] likes to be outdoors and in nature doing his thing and that is fine with both of them."
"She wants him to be happy and he wants her to be happy. If this is what it looks like, so be it," the source adds.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Though their choice is unconventional, the insider says this isn't out of the norm for the couple as "their marriage doesn't have a traditional set up." After all, Julianne and Brooks' careers often keep them apart for long periods of time.
But thanks to the wonders of technology, the insider reveals they "talk everyday and are in constant communication." The source shares, "They are both happy and figuring things out together and apart."
This isn't a particularly new development for the duo's relationship. In January, E! News exclusively revealed Julianne and Brooks were "spending time apart" to reconsider the future of their marriage together, but were unable to make any "final decisions" on what to do.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.
