Your Binge Watch, Solved: 54 Stars and Showrunners Reveal Their Favorite Episodes of Their Own Shows

S1E2, "The Talk" - "This will always be close to my heart because it was our first episode back after the pilot and it was an absolute love fest. It was also when we met Finesse Mitchell! The episode was so funny- it had us in tears all week and I felt like it was setting the perfect tone for the show going forward... And established all of the relationships so well. I loved this one so much. I felt like we really started to define Marc's "weirdness" in this episode too and it was fun to follow that throughout the series."

S1E3, "Grandparents" - "This episode was so special. Start to finish. I mean—Tony Danza and Caroline Aaron!! Tony was so kind and gracious and helpful and patient with the kids. It was so fun to watch. He tap danced with Ashley, taught Oakley how to throw a perfect stunt punch, and told so many stories. They were both so fun to have around and we all felt like a real family. Everyone felt the love and I hope we see more of them is the series continues. We have to. I really loved the scene with Jason and Tony in the car at the end. Also I think "and a little vodka" is my favorite line of the series. And that scene on the couch with Caroline where we have it out was one of my faves. Ashley turning into a jersey girl was also top notch fun. She really nailed it.

S1E10, "Royal Rumble" - "This was our finale. We were all pretty emotional during this week, especially the kids. Witnessing their bond and the way all looked out for each other during this time was one of the sweetest things I've ever seen. Plus- Jason in wrestling gear? YES YES YES! We were all surprised at the reveal with Leila at the end so that was fun to uncover and also a great lead in for a season two! wink wink! I also thought the story line with Rita and Irwin having to be our kids guardians if something happened to us was so sweet and next level funny. We had a ball this week. Oakley was hysterical. FUN FACT - Jack, Ashley and Connor were actually having a party during the party scene in the driveway... And Jack made a love connection."

SPECIAL SHOUT OUT:

S1E5, "Dating" - "This episode is so close to my heart! Bonding with Nicole over boys, And Mike with the whole art gallery bit with the boys was sp fun for us. The guest cast this week was FANTASTIC. And I think Finesse's monologue on the couch with Mike was one of the best things I have ever seen on TV. I felt like this episode had some emotional moments that grounded our characters a lot... I laughed every time Connor tried to be tough in front of Ashley's date."