Watch 30 Seconds of the High School Musical Reunion From The Disney Family Singalong

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 16, 2020 2:06 PM
Disney Channel/Fred Hayes
We truly are all in this together.
Tonight, ABC is bringing us a Disney Family Singalong special, featuring Disney stars and famous Disney fans singing all the songs you already know and love from the Disney library, including a massive High School Musical, Descendants, Zombies, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series party hosted by director Kenny Ortega. ABC just released 30 seconds of the performance of High School Musical's "We're All In This Together," and sure, it's the cast reuniting in separate video form as we all have to do right now, but it's still the cast reuniting! Vanessa Hudgens! Ashley Tisdale! Corbin Bleu! Lucas Grabeel! Monique Coleman! Ortega also told Deadline that Zac Efron will be making an appearance!
The singalong will also feature performances by Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, John Stamos, Auli'i Cravalho, Josh Gad, Donny Osmond, Amber Riley, Jordan Fisher, Derek Hough, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and more, all from their homes (and occasionally featuring their family members).
Watch the HSM performance below!
Other performances include:
"A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé
"A Spoonful of Sugar" – Little Big Town
"Be Our Guest" – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough
"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" – Christina Aguilera
"Colors of the Wind" – Tori Kelly
"Do You Want to Build a Snowman" – Thomas Rhett
"Friend Like Me" – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney's ALADDIN
"Gaston" – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken
"How Far I'll Go" – Auliʻi Cravalho
"I Won't Say I'm In Love" – Ariana Grande
"I Wanna Be Like You" – Darren Criss
"I'll Make A Man Out Of You" – Donny Osmond
"It's a Small World" – John Stamos
"Let It Go" – Amber Riley
"The Bare Necessities" – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner
"Under The Sea" – Jordan Fisher
"You've Got a Friend In Me" – Josh Groban
Kristen Chenoweth will also be helping out with vocal warmups at the top of the show, which you can see here.
The special, which will feature song lyrics on screen, will air tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. Prepare your vocal cords!
