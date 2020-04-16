Ryan Reynolds Jokes Blake Lively's Mom Is "Hunting" Him

Ryan Reynolds sure gets along with his in-laws.

On Thursday, the Deadpool star joked that Blake Lively's mom has been "hunting" him while social distancing in a hilarious post to raise awareness for Conquer COVID-19 Canada, an organization that is providing resources and support to medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Are you sick and tired of fashion? Is your mother-in-law hunting you?" the Canadian actor captioned the video. "Visit: conquercovid19.ca and help those who REALLY need you."

To donate to the cause, Ryan encouraged followers to purchase one of the foundation's "Conquer COVID-19" t-shirts, which he proudly donned in the video. "We're asking every Canadian to purchase this t-shirt, and as you can see, is boring as f—k," he teased. "This shirt is so unremarkable that it actually renders its wearer completely invisible. For instance, I'm quarantining with my mother-in-law and she's been looking for me for days."