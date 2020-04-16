Meet the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Cast

Pack your bags, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is coming back to take viewers around the world.

The second season of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff about Americans moving abroad for love premieres Monday, June 1 with mostly new couples packing up and leaving their lives behind for love. Returning for the second season are season one subjects Deavan and Jihoon and Jenny and Sumit.

Yes, that's right after the drama of last season—Sumit kept the fact that he was in an arranged marriage from his American love Jenny—Jenny is returning to India to give the relationship another shot. Will second time be the charm for this couple? "I need to see the paperwork. Until I see the paperwork that you are actually getting a divorce, I'm going to be very worried," Jenny tells him in the trailer above.