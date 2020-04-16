Why Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's Instagram Live Reunion Is Raising Eyebrows

When it comes to flirting during a coronavirus pandemic, Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have demonstrated one way to do it.

After spurring split speculation in 2018, the longtime on-and-off couple featured each other on new tracks seemingly about their relationship before being back at each other's side by late 2019. On Wednesday night, the two had fans' attention once again as they traded flirty comments with each other on Instagram Live while apart during the ongoing pandemic.

"Are you in quarantine?" Sean asked her at one point. "You've got to be the best looking quarantiner I've ever seen."

After the "Clique" star said she looked good, Aiko followed up with, "Oh yeah? Why don't you marry me?"

Sean's reply? "It's in the works. Don't even trip."

"Whatever," she playfully quipped back. "I don't need no man."