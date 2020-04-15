Blake Lively's Take on the Viral Gossip Girl Meme Is the Best One Yet

Xoxo... Blake Lively has spoken.

A hilarious Gossip Girl-themed meme has recently taken over the internet.

While the hit television show has inspired many memes since its final season in 2012, the latest one is just what we need during these dark times.

Take one look at Twitter and you'll see a short conversation happening between besties, Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf.

Usually, Serena is asking Blair something ridiculous and Blair's response is both witty and cheeky. In fact, Blair's reply is typically a play-on-words with the series' title.

"Help me I'm lost," Serena asks in one iteration. "gps girl."

Another reads, with Serena saying: "I've been practicing social distancing." Blair's comment? "Go girl."

On Wednesday, Lively—who played the Upper East Side socialite— caught wind of the viral meme and joined in on the fun on Instagram Stories.

"What should I wear to the supermarket," her character asks. "Gloves girl."