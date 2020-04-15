Prince Harry Has Baby Archie On His Mind When Talking to Parents in Personal Video

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 5:36 PM
Prince Harryhas a greater appreciation for all the parents out there after becoming one himself.
Though the Duke of Sussex has always understood what it takes to be a good father, he's seeing firsthand how difficult raising a child can be at times. More importantly, he acknowledges that he and wife Meghan Markle are experiencing parenthood at a less stressful stage, what with them only having one kid to care for.
He touched on what raising Archie Harrison has taught him so far when he spoke with parents, who are caring for seriously ill children and are part of the organization WellChild, via video conference over Easter weekend. "I can't even begin to imagine how hard it is for you, having one kid at 11-months-old. So to see what you guys are going through on a days to day basis, honestly, so much respect to ever single one of you," the 35-year-old shared in a new video released by the U.K.-based charity.
He continued, "It's amazing, the look on your faces now, you're dealing with this with such grace. It's important to remember, just because you're a parent or anybody could sit there now, smiling like, 'This is fine.' What's going on in your mind about the experiences you had over the last couple of weeks, in some cases maybe years, you know, the resilience, the strength that you guys have is absolutely incredible. You must never ever ever ever forget that."
But Harry and Meghan are also dealing with their fair share of turmoil that no other parent would understand. In the past month alone, they stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family, moved to Los Angeles and are now coping with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
His friend, Jane Goodall, recently revealed the Prince is having some difficulty adjusting to his new life in Los Angeles. "I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now," Goodall told the Radio Times.
That being said, he, Meghan and Archie have a lot to look forward to. This month, the family will celebrate Archie's first birthday in their new home in Los Angeles. Then, when the stay at home orders are lifted, the Sussexes' will launch their new non-profit organization Archewell.
To hear more words of encouragement from the Prince, watch the video above!
