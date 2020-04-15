Let's Celebrate Sonja Morgan's 10 Most Outrageous Moments on The Real Housewives of New York City

"When Sonja Morgan walks in a room, I'm still the straw that stirs the drink."

10 years ago on April 15, 2010, Sonja Morgan stormed onto our TV screens and Bravo would never be the same. It's hard to imagine The Real Housewives of New York City without Sonja, given her penchant for zany one-liners, wacky behavior and general Sonja-ness, but she didn't actually make her debut until season three, popping up as a friend of some of the ladies in episode 8, titled "New Girl, Old Money."

Viewers were actually introduced to Sonja via Luann de Lesseps, who explained, "Sonja Morgan is a friend of mine I've known for some time in New York. She's socially friendly with quite a few girls I know in the city. Sonja's a sexy pistol. She loves men. She loves parties. She's vivacious. She's a little crazy."

Like she said herself in that very episode, Sonja is the straw that stirs the drink and she's proven that time and time again over the last decade.