Armie Hammer Looks Completely Unrecognizable After Shaving His Hair Into a Mohawk

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 2:08 PM
Hammer time?!
Unlike the song "U Can't Touch This," Armie Hammer has most certainly touched his full head of hair.
On Wednesday, the 33-year-old actor showed off his major hair change on Instagram—it's quite possible that his 1.3 million followers' collectively dropped their jaws.
The Mirror Mirror alum took his trimmers and chopped off his hair into a mohawk.
"Killing the game," he quipped.
For his selfie, the actor posed with a sleeveless crop top that had fringe pieces hanging on the bottom. He paired his eccentric shirt with colorful shorts. However, his mohawk wasn't not the only hair change he made. Armie also showed off his horseshoe mustache.
If anything, his new hairstyle is giving us Tiger King vibes. It's a lewk that makes him completely unrecognizable. Surprisingly, though, many of his fans were hair for it.
"I don't know what's happening here, but I'm down with it," director Adam Shankman replied. "Crop Top King," Colton Haynes responded.
His wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, wrote, "Quarantine chic. With the 24/7 accent to match."
Armie isn't the only celebrity in recent weeks to switch up his hairstyle. To see who has given themselves an epic and glorious makeover, scroll through our gallery below!
Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.
"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram.
The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.
The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.
The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.
"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.
Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.
"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"
"We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME," Pink shared on Instagram as her husband showed off his new style.
In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.
"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.
A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!
Who will be the shaver's next victim? Only time will tell.
