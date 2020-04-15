Riverdale's Casey Cott on Strutting His Stuff and the Debut of New Kevin in the Musical Episode

There was one other outfit option and a few makeup tests to be done, and ultimately Cott helped with the final say.

"I felt like such a head-turner when I was walking on set," he says. "And you know, the pumps I wore were awesome too. They were really cool, and the fishnets were really fun. The whole outfit was a blast, and it was really fun to strut around in."

While Kevin gets the standout performance moment in the Hedwig look, there's a moment where the entire student body of Riverdale joins in his protest in their own form of the outfit, including Charles Melton as Reggie.

"It was crazy seeing all those people in drag, and it was fun watching some of the guys obviously," Cott says. "Charles took full advantage and was very excited, and watching everybody lean in and have a blast was awesome."