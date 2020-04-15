Russell Wilson FaceTimes With Pregnant Ciara From the Car During Ultrasound

Ciara has been pregnant before, but not in a time like this.

The star is currently expecting her third child, but amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, pregnancy has been a different process for expectant women around the world.

With limitations currently placed in some cities for how many people can be in the doctor's office or delivery room to prevent further spread of the virus, some moms are facing child birth and other milestones in their baby journeys in ways they never expected.

Ciara demonstrated some of this when she shared a clip of herself at an ultrasound appointment without her famous husband, Russell Wilson, physically in the room. However, the star athlete wasn't far. As it turns out, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback was in the car and watching on FaceTime.

"The life of a pregnant woman in Covid-19 Era is very interesting... Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our Ultrasound," the songstress wrote on Instagram.

"Ultrasound visits during this era of Covid-19 is a bummer because my hubby @DangeRussWilson can't come in with me to my visit. Truly a challenging time for expectant mothers," she tweeted.