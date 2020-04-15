Leonardo DiCaprio Offers Role in New Movie as Part of Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Leonardo DiCaprio wants you to be in his next movie.

To raise awareness for his America's Food Fund initiative, which strives to ensure that people across America have reliable access to food during the coronavirus pandemic, the Oscar winner teamed up with All In Challenge to give one lucky fan the opportunity to have a cameo in his next film Killers of the Flower Moon, which will be directed by Martin Scorsese and star Robert De Niro.

"We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time," Leonardo shared on Instagram, along with a video of himself and The Irishman star detailing the charitable sweepstakes together. "Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That's why we're asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you've ever wondered what it's like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance."